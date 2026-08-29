HDFC Bank leadership shake-up: CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan to retire on Oct 26, will not seek reappointment

Accordingly, Jagdishan will retire from the services of HDFC Bank at the close of business hours on October 26, 2026, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

Board to fast-track successor selection

Following Jagdishan’s decision, HDFC Bank said its board would fast-track the process of selecting and appointing his successor as managing director and chief executive officer and complete the process “well within time”.

The succession process assumes significance as Jagdishan’s current term approaches its end. During the bank’s post-earnings call on Saturday, management said the CEO succession exercise remained a “work in progress”.

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Bank boards generally approve CEO reappointments and seek regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) well ahead of the expiry of a chief executive’s term. RBI rules require banks to apply for reappointment or submit fresh names for the position six months before the incumbent’s term ends.

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HDFC Bank’s board had approved Jagdishan’s current term in March 2023, around seven months before the applicable deadline.

Leadership decision follows governance scrutiny

The succession uncertainty comes after HDFC Bank faced heightened investor scrutiny following the abrupt resignation of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty in mid-March.

Chakraborty had stepped down saying certain practices at the bank were not in line with his “personal ethics”, triggering questions around governance at the lender.

An external legal review completed last month, however, found no evidence to substantiate the governance concerns raised by Chakraborty.

Separately, an internal review examined HDFC Bank’s arrangements with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation involving deposits made in 2017 and 2021. The review concluded that the conduct amounted to business overreach rather than mala fide action or personal enrichment.

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The bank’s board nevertheless issued warning letters and imposed Rs 1 lakh penalties each on Jagdishan, chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and retail assets head Arvind Vohra.

Why succession matters at HDFC Bank

Jagdishan’s exit puts the spotlight on the process of choosing the next leader of one of India’s biggest private-sector lenders. Leadership continuity is particularly important at private banks, where ownership is widely distributed among institutional investors and the board and RBI have key roles in ensuring an orderly succession.

The bank’s immediate priority will now be to identify a successor and complete the regulatory process without disruption. The board’s decision to accelerate the exercise indicates that HDFC Bank intends to ensure a transition well before Jagdishan’s retirement date.

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