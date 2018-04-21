HDFC Bank net profit in March quarter rises 20% to Rs 4,799 crore

HDFC Bank posted 20.27 per cent year on year growth in net profit during the quarter that ended on March 31, 2018. Net profit for the largest private lender in India during the March quarter reached Rs 4,799 crore as opposed to the Rs 3,990 crore during the corresponding period last year. HDFC Bank managed to register its highest ever quarterly profit during the fourth quarter on account of higher net interest income and other income.

HDFC Bank's total income during Q4 FY18 reached Rs 25,549.7 crore from the Rs 21,560.7 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing. Net revenues - net interest income plus other income - increased by 19.1 per cent to Rs 14,886.3 crore for the March quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 17.1 per cent to Rs 10,657.7 crore during the past quarter. This was driven by average asset growth of 16.9 per cent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.3 per cent, the bank statement said.

HDFC Bank saw its operating expenses for the fourth quarter rise 15.9 per cent to Rs 6,050.6 crore from Rs 5,222 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 40.6 per cent as against 42.4 per cent for the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The bank saw its bad loans grow slightly to Rs 8,607 crore, amounting to 1.3 per cent of the total loans. Comparatively, the NPAs of HDFC Bank stood at 1.29 per cent in the previous quarter and 1.05 per cent a year before.