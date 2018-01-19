HDFC Bank Q3 results: Net profit up 20%, but gross NPAs have shot up too

HDFC Bank is on the roll. Today, it announced a net profit growth of over 20 per cent year-on-year. Its net profits stood at Rs 4,642.60 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and total income was Rs 24,450.4 crore, up from Rs 20,748.3 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of the previous fiscal. This positive news comes on the heels of the bank entering the coveted league of top five firms by market capitalisation on BSE just yesterday. It is the first Indian bank to cross the Rs 5-lakh crore market capitalisation threshold, and only the third Indian company-after Reliance Industries and TCS-to make the cut.

Continuing with its declared Q3 results, net revenues increased by 23.9 per cent to Rs 14,183.5 crore while net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) grew by 24.1 per cent to Rs 10,314.3 crore, driven by average asset growth of 16.6 per cent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.3 per cent.

Operating expenses have gone up 18.4 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 4,842.5 crore in Q3 FY17 to Rs 5,732.2 crore this year. The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 41.2 per cent as against 43.8 per cent for Q3 FY17.

Where asset quality is concerned, HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets have stayed mostly stable quarter-on-quarter-1.29 per cent of gross advances in Q3 FY18 compared to 1.26 per cent as on September 30, 2017. But the latest figure of Rs 8,234.88 crore is markedly higher than Rs 5,232.27 crore posted in Q3 FY17. Net non-performing assets now stand at 0.4 per cent of net advances. The jump in NPAs for India's largest private sector bank could be due to reported RBI divergence (in asset classification) in three accounts amounting to Rs 2,051 crore as on March 2017. Provisions and contingencies for Q3 FY18, however, stood at Rs 1,351.4 crore against Rs 1476.2 crore for the previous quarter.

HDFC Bank is one of the world's most expensive banks in terms of price-to-book-value and its total balance sheet size for the quarter under review was Rs 9.49 lakh crore compared to Rs 8.28 lakh crore a year ago.

The announcement of the Q3 results saw HDFC Bank share price go up 1 per cent per cent, trading at Rs 1,954 around noon today, whereas benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.35 per cent up. In fact, HDFC Bank stock had already gone up 4 per cent in the previous four trading sessions after its parent company, mortgage lender HDFC, announced plans to raise up to Rs 13,000 crore via QIP and preference shares. The idea primarily was to maintain its holding in its banking arm and enter segments such as stressed assets and health insurance. This will be the first equity raising by the country's largest pure-play mortgage lender in over a decade.