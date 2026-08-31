HDFC Bank succession: Why the new MD and CEO will have to address multiple challenges

MUST READ: HDFC Bank CEO: Internal or external candidate, which option will largest private lender pick?



The lender may sound out senior executives who have long experience of leading large divisions at other major banks for the role. However, analysts note whoever takes the job will have several key tasks ahead of him.



“The key question is not just who replaces Jagdishan, but what profile the bank wants. The next CEO will need to accelerate growth, improve deposit mobilisation/returns, extract merger synergies and, importantly, rebuild confidence around governance and senior-management stability,” said Bihani.



During his tenure, Jagdishan oversaw the merger of the country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC Limited with HDFC Bank, which was its subsidiary. While the post-merger phase may be largely behind, questions have been raised in the past about how much the merger has benefited.



“While the transition phase post-merger had impacted the financials and core earnings quality has been stabilising, some fundamental issues remain unresolved,” said Gaurav Jani of PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher).



He particularly pointed to balance sheet construct in terms of the bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio, lower net interest margin due to unfavourable incremental loan mix that has been a drag on core return on assets and management guidance versus actual execution.



According to Jani, HDFC Bank stock is attractive, with its valuation at a 30% discount to ICICI Bank. But he felt near-term pressure could persist until succession clarity emerges.

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MUST READ: HDFC Bank's next CEO: Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha in focus after Jagdishan opts out

While the bank’s board has assured the appointment of a new MD and CEO well within the timeline, Jai Prakash Mundhra of ICICI Securities doesn’t see an easy fix.

“While existing DMD Bharucha’s candidature is strong, we note his limited residual tenure (less than 3 years) under extant RBI norms. Given the size and franchise, attracting outside talent should not be an issue, but that option could entail usual cultural integration issues, management exits and potentially longer strategic overhaul. The board could also promote non-board internal senior personnel, which again could potentially have its own set of challenges. The appointment of a PSU banker, though unlikely, could not be ruled out,” he stated.

As such, the new MD and CEO may have to take some hard strategic pivots, feels Mundhra. He pointed out that post the merger of HDFC Bank and HDFC, the lender has seen a huge dip in CASA (current account and savings account) ratio as a per cent of external funding and therefore an uptick in cost of funds. Lending yields have also moderated, putting an “idiosyncratic pressure” on mid-term profitable growth, he pointed out.

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“The new CEO could prioritise fixing the balance sheet structure, even at the cost of near-term growth,” said Mundhra.