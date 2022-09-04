‘He had a passion for life’: Tata Sons’ N Chandrasekaran condoles Cyrus Mistry’s death 

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran condoled the passing away of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and said that Mistry had a passion for life. Chandrasekaran added his sudden passing is “really tragic” and offered condolences and prayers for the Mistry family.

The Tata Sons chairman said, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times.”

Chandrasekaran was appointed to fill in Mistry’s shoes in January 2017 and took official charge in February 2017 after the latter was ousted from the position following a legal battle.

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also issued a statement on Mistry's death. The statement read, “Tata Consultancy Services mourns the untimely demise of our former chairman, Shri Cyrus Mistry. He was a warm, friendly, and congenial person who built a strong relationship with the TCS family during his time as the Chairman of the company. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family and friends in their time of loss.”

Meanwhile, Kshitish Nadgauda, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Louis Berger International Asia (A WSP Company) told Business Today, “We are extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic passing away this afternoon of Cyrus Mistry. I had the good fortune of meeting him up close and personal in the mid-2000s in Muscat, Oman, when he was visiting the Shapoorji Pallonji operation in the country. Along with the managing director of their Oman operations, we were waiting to see the head of Muscat Municipality in a tiny waiting room. During the time spent with Mr. Mistry, I was, above all, struck by his down-to-earth and simple demeanor.”

He added, “Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, and with the entire Shapoorji Pallonji and AFCONS family today as we come to terms with this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace. While this is a tremendous personal loss for his family and colleagues at group companies, it is a huge loss for the industry as well. His leadership will always be cherished, and his legacy will live on through the phenomenal work being done worldwide by Shapoorji Pallonji and AFCONS.”

Mistry died in a car accident when his car hit a road divider in Palghar district near Mumbai on Sunday.

