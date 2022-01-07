Here’s how much salary Apple CEO Tim Cook took in 2021; check details

Apple CEO Tim Cook raked in quite a lot of moolah in the year 2021. Cook drew $3 million in salary, received stock awards worth over $82 million, $12 million as compensation under the non-equity incentive plan and $1.39 million in other compensation.



The $1.39 million compensation includes $712,488 private jet travel, $630,630 for security, $23,077 for vacations, term life insurance premiums worth $2,964 and $17,400 contribution to his 401 (k) plan. Combine all of this and Cook draws a total of over $98 million from the company.

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

The Apple boss does not use commercial airlines for jet-setting for work and personal purposes since Apple has provided him a private aircraft for security and efficiency reasons. The cost of Cook’s private aircraft is computed by factoring in hourly flight charges and variable costs like variable fuel charges, departure fees and landing fees.



He has been spearheading the company since almost 10 years and Cook also received an equity award for the first time ever since he was promoted to the post of a CEO in 2011. “In 2021, we also marked the tenth anniversary of Tim Cook’s leadership as CEO. It has been a remarkable decade for Apple, and in 2021 Cook was granted an equity award for the first time since he was promoted to the CEO role in 2011,” Apple said in an SEC filing.



On the business front, Apple reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net sales in FY21. The company’s net sales stood at $365.8 billion in FY21 compared to $274.5 billion in FY20 and $260.2 billion in FY19, respectively. Markets that contributed the most to Apple’s sales are Americas ($153.3 billion); Europe ($89.3 billion); Greater China ($68.4 billion); Japan ($28.5 billion); and rest of Asia-Pacific ($26.4 billion).



The products that contributed a lion’s share to Apple’s rising net sales are iPhones ($192 billion); Mac ($35.2 billion); iPad ($31.9 billion); wearables, home and accessories ($38.4 billion); and services ($68.4 billion).



The US-based tech megalith also reported a 64 per cent YoY growth in its operating income in FY21. Apple’s operating income stood at $108.9 billion in FY21 compared to $66.3 billion in FY20 and $63.9 billion in FY19, respectively.

