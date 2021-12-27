Hero Cycles launches two electric mountain bikes

Hero Cycles’ e-cycles arm Hero Lectro, on Monday, announced the launch of its two electric mountain bikes (MTBs), F2i and F3i. The bikes will be rolled out at a price of Rs 39,999 and Rs 40,999 respectively. These MTBs can be used at both urban and off-road tracks, Hero Lectro said in a statement.

Aditya Munjal, Hero Lectro CEO, said that the new bikes are in line with the e-bikes introduced earlier this year. These bikes are targeted towards a younger audience that is seeking adventure, fun and fitness, he added. “The F2i and F3i are India’s first connected e-cycles in the MTB category and at Hero Lectro, we are proud to spearhead innovation in a new and growing market. Hero Lectro’s e-cycles have today become the preferred choice of personal mobility among Indians who seek options that are healthy, smart and environmentally friendly,” said Munjal.

Hero Lectro said that these bikes are India’s first connected e-cycles with an MTB frame. These bikes can move up to 35 km in one charge and boast seven speed gears, 100mm suspension, dual disc brakes, RFID bike lock, bluetooth connectivity etc.

Hero Lectro F2I and F3I features

The latest F2i and F3i electric-MTBs are equipped with a 6.4Ah IP67 rated battery and a high torque 250W BLDC motor. There are four modes of operation – Pedelec (35 KM range), Throttle (27 KM range), Cruise Control, and Manual, that can be controlled through a smart LED display.

The bikes come with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, which not only lets users stay connected but also get insights about their rides over time through a mobile app. The RFID key offers 100 per cent security, the company stated.

There are seven gears in the bikes, along with 100mm suspension, 27.5 & 29 double alloy rim wheels.

The F2i and F3i will be available across Hero Lectro’s network of 600 dealers, as well as online.

Hero Lectro has 15 variants of e-cycles across utilities, including products with and without gears for commuting, recreation as well as last-mile delivery.

