‘Highlight of my 30-yr aviation career’: Campbell Wilson to Air India employees after resignation as CEO; read full letter

In an internal message to Air India employees, Campbell Wilson who resigned as the CEO, acknowledged that he was “incredibly proud” of what they had achieved. He said their “warmth, hospitality and friendship” has been the highlight of his 30-year aviation career.

Wilson resigned as the CEO ahead of the end of his term in July 2027. He was appointed the CEO and MD of the airline in July 2022. It was during his tenure that the London-bound flight crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board last year.

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The airline said that Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024, but was working to ensure that the organisation was on stable footing for the transition. Wilson would remain in his role till the airline finalises a successor.

DON'T MISS | Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns; airline looks for successor

Campbell Wilson’s full message to Air India employees:

Dear fellow Air Indians

As you are all well-aware, the four years since Air India’s privatisation have seen tremendous change and progress: the acquisition and successful merger of four airlines, an evolution from public to private sector practices along with wholesale renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating.

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It has seen the complete modernization of systems, the launch of new physical products, the deployment of elevated service and operational standards on ground and in the air as well as 100 additional aircraft added to the fleet. The full interior refit of legacy narrowbody aircraft has all-but been completed, with deliveries of widebody aircraft with new custom-designed interiors now well underway.

Critical enabling infrastructure, including South Asia’s largest training academy, two flight simulator facilities, a flying school and a greenfield maintenance repair and overhaul base, has been initiated to support the scale, standards and ambition of the new Air India.

There is much more but suffice it to say that together, we have accomplished much. I am incredibly proud of what you have achieved, especially in the face of unprecedented headwinds in the form of aircraft delivery and supply chain challenges, two wars, crippling airspace closures and fuel prices and, most acutely, tragedy.

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With a brief window until bulk deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft orderbook commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India’s rise. Therefore, as has now been publicly announced, I have informed the Board of my resignation, albeit with a commitment to remain in the role until a smooth transition can be effected.

The fortitude, adaptability and positive spirit consistently shown by Air Indians, as well as your warmth, hospitality and friendship, has been a highlight of my 30-year aviation career. It has been a true honour to play a small part in this latest chapter of Air India’s long history, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this wonderful organization, and of all of you, as this storied airline – the Maharajah – cements itself as a truly world class, global airline with an Indian heart.

Jai hind!

Campbell

