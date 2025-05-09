Hilton to go big on luxury expansions in India, eyes 10-fold growth in a decade

Global hospitality leader Hilton has unveiled plans to significantly expand its presence in India, aiming to double its brand footprint within the next five years. As part of this strategy, the company will launch its first LXR Hotels & Resorts property in India, expected to open in Bengaluru by 2026.

Advertisement

This development was highlighted at Hilton’s recent Hospitality Brand Showcase on May 6, 2025, where the company presented 10 of its 24 global brands. Hilton also shared that these new projects will support its broader vision of tripling its luxury offerings in the near future.

Christopher Nassetta, Hilton’s President and CEO, emphasised India’s importance in the brand’s global growth roadmap, describing it as “a critical market” with tremendous potential across all segments—from luxury to budget-friendly stays.

"Indian travel market is projected to become the third-largest in the world over the next five to ten years", said Christopher Nassetta, at the company’s First Immersive brand showcase in India held in Bengaluru. "Indian market represents a major opportunity across brand segments from luxury to premium economy", he added.

Advertisement

Over the next decade, we will increase our representation 10-fold in the Indian market or 300-plus hotels. That will bring us to hundreds of hotels. Our ambitions over the long term are for thousands of hotels," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Alan Watts, President for Asia Pacific, remarked that with a robust presence of over 1,000 hotels across the region, Hilton is determined to expand its Indian portfolio tenfold through strategic partnerships.

In Bengaluru, The Den will be added to the LXR Hotels & Resorts lineup. Meanwhile, the Curio Collection by Hilton will make its Indian debut this year with the launch of Slohh by Roach, the company’s first lifestyle hotel in the country.

Further expanding its luxury footprint, Hilton plans to bring the Signia by Hilton brand to Jaipur by 2028. The city will also see the arrival of Conrad Hotels & Resorts and the ultra-premium Waldorf Astoria by 2027.

Advertisement

DoubleTree by Hilton continues to be the most prominent brand for Hilton in India, with 11 properties currently in operation and another 12 under development in cities such as Bhopal, Kochi, Siliguri, and Chandigarh.

Out of the 24 brands Hilton operates globally, at least five are currently present in India, including Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, and Hampton by Hilton. To tap into the growing demand for premium economy accommodations in the country, Hilton announced plans in November last year to launch 150 hotels under its new brand, Spark, with room rates ranging between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000.

In late 2024, Hilton also signed licensing agreements with Olive by Embassy and Nile Hospitality to roll out 150 Spark by Hilton hotels and 75 Hampton by Hilton hotels, respectively.

The company showcased the soon-to-be-launched brands such as the luxury Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, LXR Hotels and Resorts, Signia by Hilton, the lifestyle (Curio Collection by Hilton) and focused service (Spark by Hilton) brands.

Hilton has also collaborated with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as a Brand Ambassador.