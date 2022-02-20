Hinduja Global Solutions bags Rs 2,100 cr contract from UK Health Security Agency

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Sunday announced that its subsidiary HGS UK Limited has been selected by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to provide critical customer support to UK citizens. The contract is for two years with an option to extend further.

The firm, in an official statement, noted the partnership is already underway having launched earlier last week. The contract could be worth up to £211 million ( approx. Rs 2,100 crores) across the term of the contract, employing over 2,000 Work From Home (WFH) positions across the United Kingdom.

The UKHSA is responsible for ‘NHS Test & Trace’ and this contract will assist with future contact tracing needs for COVID-19 and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or new pandemic.

The advertised cost of the contract is the maximum that can be spent, and the total could be less, explained HGS.

“HGS has been successfully operating in the UK market for over 10 years. While revenues for year ended March 2021 were approx. GBP 67 million, in the nine months ended December 2021, HGS UK more than doubled its revenues to GBP 87 million, “ said Partha DeSarkar, Executive Director and Group CEO, HGS.

DeSarkar added that the firm's public sector business has been a key part of this success story with some marquee clients. “The significant investments we have made in strengthening our expertise in this vertical, focused sales strategy, Cloud technology, and deployment of Work@Home delivery have enhanced our presence in this demanding market,” he conveyed.

“The UKHSA engagement is a fantastic addition to the UK business, both from a growth and complexity perspective,” DeSarkar further added.

Adam Foster, CEO, HGS Europe added, “I’m beyond proud that HGS will be supporting the UK government in its effort to exit and recover from the pandemic. Winning this opportunity is a credit to the past 10 years of expansion of the UK business, and the public sector expertise we’ve developed and have become recognised for.”

“Our partnership with UKHSA and the responsibility this has bestowed on HGS isn’t being taken lightly. We understand the reality of the requirement and are confident in our ability to deliver service of the utmost quality,” said Graham Brown, Chief Revenue Officer, HGS UK.