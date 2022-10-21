Hindustan Unilever Q2 results: Profit jumps 20% YoY to Rs 2,616 crore

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Friday reported a 19.61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,616 crore compared with Rs 2,187 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sales for the quarter rose 16 per cent YoY to Rs 14,514 crore from Rs 12,516 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company board announced an interim dividend of Rs 17 per share.

Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 23.3 per cent, down 180 basis points over 25 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

In a filing to BSE, Hindustan Unilever said its volume were up 4 per cent for the quarter. Growth was significantly ahead of the market, with more than 75 per cent of the business winning value and volume market shares, the FMCG company said.