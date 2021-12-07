Hindustan Zinc board approves interim dividend of Rs 18 per share

Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Tuesday announced that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for 2021-22, amounting to Rs 7,605.57 crore.

''The board of directors of the company in their meeting held on December 7, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share i.e 900 per cent on the face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 7,605.57 crore,'' the filing said.

The record date for purpose of determining the eligibility for payment of the interim dividend is December 15. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, it added.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc ended 1.33 per cent higher at Rs 353.45 apiece on BSE today.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ordered registration of a regular case by the CBI into the alleged irregularities in the disinvestment of the government's controlling share in Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in 2002.

The top court, however, allowed disinvestment of the Centre's residuary 29.5 percent share in the open market.