Indian arm of Hitachi Energy – Hitachi Energy India has got orders worth over Rs 160 crore for its key electric components to speed up the electrification of Indian Railways. The government of India’s electric locomotive manufacturers – Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and Diesel Loco Modernisation Works (DMW) placed orders for transformation of passenger and freight locomotives in October-December 2021 period.



For this purpose, Hitachi Energy will utilise its traction transformers that impact both train performance and operator services. This order is a part of the India’s COP26 commitment to shift to electricity for transport and reducing the economy’s carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030. Indian Railways’ efforts to electrify all the routes by 2023 are an important aspect to achieve these targets.



“Electricity will be the backbone of the entire energy system and at Hitachi Energy we are committed to the accelerated electrification and decarbonisation of the world’s transportation and rail sectors,” Hitachi Energy India Managing Director and CEO N Venu said. Venu also noted that a clean and reliable electric rail network is fundamental for India build back better, supporting the movement of people and goods whilst reducing the environmental impact.



“Indian Railways is a long withstanding customer of Hitachi Energy and these orders are further evidence that Hitachi Energy is regarded as a trusted partner of choice for the rail industry. A clean and reliable electric rail network is fundamental for India to build back better, supporting the movement of people and goods whilst reducing the environmental impact,” he explained.

(Correction: The story headline has been updated to say 'Hitachi Energy to speed up the electrification of Indian Railways' instead of 'Hitachi gets orders worth Rs 160 cr for electrification of Railways'.)