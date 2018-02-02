Honda crosses 50 lakh sales mark in 10 months, posts record sales in January

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India reported 50 lakh units sold in ten-month period from April 2017 to January 2018. A total of 51,63,559 units were sold during the ten-month period, the company said in a statement.

The two-wheeler company saw motorcycle sales grow 23 per cent in the April 2017-January 2018 period. The scooter sales for the company grew by 20 per cent in the same timeframe. Honda sold 32,31,297 scooter between April 2017 and January 2018. A 27 per cent increase in exports was registered during the same ten-month period, which helped Honda maintain its position as the third largest two-wheeler exporter in India.

Meanwhile, Honda's sales grew by 33 per cent last month on yearly basis. The company sold 5,17,732 units in January 2018 as compared to 3,89,313 units in January 2017. A total of 3,19,305 scooters were sold during January 2018 against 2,28,811 scooters in January 2017, amounting to a 40 per cent year-on-year growth. Motorcycle sales from Honda increased 22 per cent year-on-year to 1,69,505 units during January 2018, in comparison to 1,39,161 units during January 2017.

Honda's exported 28,923 units during January 2018, clocking a 36 per cent increase from 21,341 units exported in the year-ago period. The company is now betting on rise in rural demands, in light of a farmer-friendly Budget, to boost demand from rural and semi-urban areas.

"FY'2017-18 is already shaping up as a historic year for Honda. In just 10 months of this fiscal, Honda has added over 9 lakh new customers and crossed 5 million sales mark in the shortest time. The Government announcements in Budget 2018 too should accelerate rural demand. With firm thrust on rural economy is evident from increasing Kharif crop MSP to 1.5 times the production cost. The infrastructure focus of the government is very strong on rural areas and highways. With almost 50 per cent of two-wheeler demand coming from rural and semi-urban India, Budget 2018 should have a positive impact on customer sentiments," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President (Sales and Marketing), Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.