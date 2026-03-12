Hotel kitchens switch to induction hobs amidst LPG supply crunch

Hotel kitchens are switching to induction hobs and reviewing their menus to overcome the liquefied petroleum gas (LGP) supply crunch amid the US-Israel war on Iran.

“Across our hotels, teams are optimising LPG usage by expanding the use of electric ovens, induction-based cooking equipment and alternative preparation processes. Kitchens are also reviewing menu engineering to prioritise dishes that can be efficiently prepared through these systems without compromising guest experience,” says Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Some hospitality markets have experienced temporary LPG supply constraints over the past few days, particularly in select regional markets and high-demand urban centres, says Sharma. However, large hotel operations are generally well equipped to manage such short-term supply fluctuations through advance planning and diversified kitchen infrastructure, he adds.

“Hotels are working closely with suppliers while implementing practical alternatives to ensure dining operations continue seamlessly for guests. If supply constraints persist in some markets, we may see an accelerated adoption of alternative energy systems and more flexible kitchen formats across the industry,” explains Sharma.

Meanwhile, major e-commerce firms have run out of induction hobs amid a surge in demand.

Induction cooktop has turned into a “survival necessity” for many households, a Flipkart spokesperson told Business Today. “We are seeing an unprecedented surge in induction sales driven by a combination of soaring costs and physical supply shortages of LPG. Sales of induction is trending at 25X now over the last two days, as compared to the preceding 3-4 weeks, with some localised high-demand areas like Delhi, Kolkata, and UP having even higher spikes as consumers hedge against future price volatility,” the spokesperson added.

Flipkart is also seeing a massive surge in other categories like electric cookers, kettles and air fryers. “This spike is expected to continue increasing with each passing day.”

Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief buying and merchandising officer at Tata Group-owned BigBasket, said induction cooktops have shown a significant surge, with a 5X jump on March 10, 2026 and a 30X spike on March 11, 2026.