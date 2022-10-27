How a Mumbai-based startup is making life easy for other startups

GetVantage, a start-up offering revenue finance to D2C brands and digital platforms, has seen a spike in the business volume as an increasing number of ventures look for growth capital to fund their expansion amidst the festive season.

The Mumbai-based start-up received over 2,000 applications from brands seeking revenue finance for the festive season since start of the current fiscal. Of these, around 10-15 per cent qualified for funding through the GetVantage marketplace.

Revenue-based finance or RBF refers to a mechanism wherein a start-up can avail growth funding without the founders having to dilute any stake or offer any collateral. The funding is done based on the revenues of the venture and the repayment is also structured as a portion of the future monthly revenue of the start-up.

“This time last year we launched our Bounce Back campaign to help hundreds of entrepreneurs access working capital that they need to bounce back from the pandemic,” said Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO, GetVantage.

“During the last quarter, we saw a significant uptick in the run up to the festive season with growing interest from founders keen to scale-up and meet the surge in consumer demand. We’ve seen close to 3x inbound inquiries YoY. In fact, over the last couple of months GetVantage has effectively funded and added at least one new business to our portfolio daily,” he added.

GetVantage was launched in 2020 by fintech entrepreneur Vasa along with technology & operations veteran Amit Srivastava.

The start-up provides RBF of up to Rs 10 crore per start-up in less than seven days – there have been instances of disbursement done in 24-48 hours - and till date has funded a cumulative GMV worth over $220 million and has more than 350 brands in its portfolio.

This assumes significance as a report by Avendus Capital has estimated that the Indian direct to consumer or D2C market is expected to grow at 25 per cent CAGR from $44.6 billion in FY21 to $100 billion by FY25.

Mohit Bhatia, founder of food and beverage start-up Malaki, availed RBF as he was looking for a marketing push ahead of the festive season and needed funds in quick time while not wanting to dilute equity.

“Knowing that equity-free growth capital from GetVantage is just a thought away, I as a founder, have always been relaxed as it places us better in terms of inventory, marketing & sales and has also helped us grow 6x vis-a-vis last year,” said Bhatia.

“It’s been amazing to watch the growth of RBF globally as more players have emerged around the world, in established and emerging markets. In Europe for example, over 18 new RBF players have emerged over the last 18 months,” added Vasa.

