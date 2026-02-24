How ConvoZen is emerging as NoBroker’s new growth engine

What began as an internal tool to manage millions of customer conversations at NoBroker, one of India’s leading proptech firm is now shaping up as a standalone enterprise AI business. At its recently held Conversational AI Summit in Bengaluru, ConvoZen outlined its ambition to build a full-stack, India-focused conversational AI platform.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Speaking to Business Today, Saurabh Garg and Akhil Gupta, co-founders of NoBroker and ConvoZen say that ConvoZen was born out of the operational complexity of NoBroker’s voice-heavy real estate transactions. “It was built to solve real business problems first. Today, that internal validation remains its core differentiator,” says Garg.

Within NoBroker, about 6–6.5 lakh conversations take place daily, with nearly 30–35% already handled by voice AI, highlights Gupta. The scale has since expanded externally. ConvoZen now handles over 2 million conversations a day across more than 50 enterprises spanning BFSI, auto, retail, and consumer brands. Clients include insurers, banks, auto majors, and digital-first companies, reflecting growing enterprise appetite for AI that delivers measurable business outcomes rather than experimental pilots. According to Gupta, growth is running at 40–50% month-on-month.

Advertisement

At the summit, the company unveiled its end-to-end conversational stack along with two indigenous speech models—Akshara (speech-to-text) and Ragini (text-to-speech)—designed for India’s multilingual and multi-dialect environment. “India is a voice-first nation, but enterprise-grade models trained on real Indian conversational data have been scarce,” says Gupta. The goal, he added, is to make AI conversational and context-aware for Bharat, not just automated.

The company’s positioning is also pragmatic about automation limits. Around 80% of routine interactions can move to AI, both co-founders estimate, while complex and empathetic cases will continue to be handled by specialised human agents, pointing to a hybrid future rather than full replacement.

For now, the business is being funded internally, with no external capital plans. But the broader strategy is to leverage NoBroker’s operational scale and data advantage to build a business-first AI platform.