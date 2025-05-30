How India’s 10 most profitable companies fared in FY25 in terms of earnings and returns

India’s Top 10 most profitable companies showed a mixed performance in FY25. While banks and select corporates posted strong profits and stock returns, commodity-linked firms faced pressure. According to the data available from ACE Equity, the State Bank of India (SBI) not only delivered the highest profit among Indian companies but also recorded one of the best five-year stock returns.

SBI reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 77,561 crore in FY25, rising 15.6% from Rs 67,085 crore in FY24. In the stock market, its share price stood at Rs 797 as of May 29, 2025, with a market capitalisation of Rs 7.12 lakh crore. Although it saw a 3% decline in the past year, SBI gave a remarkable 397% return over five years — the highest in this list of 10 most profitable companies.

HDFC Bank, now a merged entity, was the second-most profitable company with a PAT of Rs 70,792 crore, up 10.5% from previous year. Its stock price reached Rs 1,929 with a market value of Rs 14.77 lakh crore. It gained 28% in one year and delivered a solid 103% return over five years. At the third spot is Reliance Industries, also India’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 19.18 lakh crore. Its profit was Rs 69,648 crore in FY25, nearly the same as last year. The stock slipped 2% over one year but gave a 93% return in five years.

ICICI Bank posted a 15.3% rise in profit to Rs 51,029 crore in FY25. On the stock front, it performed strongly with a 32% one-year return and an impressive 339% five-year return, with a Rs 10.4 lakh crore market cap.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the fifth most profitable company in FY25. India’s top IT firm earned Rs 48,553 crore in profit with a modest 5.8% annual growth. However, its stock saw an 8% decline in the past year, though it managed a 77% return over five years.

On the other hand, commodity-linked companies like ONGC and Coal India struggled. ONGC’s profit dropped 26.3% to Rs 36,226 crore, and its stock declined 10% over the year. However, it managed a 192% return over five years. Coal India’s profit also fell by 5.5% to Rs 35,358 crore, with an 18% one-year stock drop. Still, long-term investors gained 182% over five years.

At number eight, ITC Ltd. also did well, with profit increasing 70% to Rs 34,747 crore. Although its share price fell 3% in one year period, the company still gave a 112% five-year return. Bharti Airtel surprised the market with a massive 349.4% jump in profit to Rs 33,556 crore, driven by strong mobile revenues and better margins. The stock reflected this performance, rising 35% in one year and delivering a 244% gain over five years.

At the tenth place is Axis Bank, the private lender posted a moderate profit growth of 6.3% to Rs 28,055 crore. Its stock price rose 4% in the past year and gave a strong 214% return over five years. With four out of the top ten most profitable companies being banks, the sector continues to benefit from strong credit demand and better asset quality.

FY25 highlighted the strength of India's financial and telecom sectors. SBI led in profitability and long-term stock performance, while Reliance remained the most valuable company by market cap. Bharti Airtel and ITC saw sharp jumps in profit, and ICICI Bank stood out with high stock returns. However, oil and coal companies faced pressure due to global trends.