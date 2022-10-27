How pharma industry is gearing up to fight fake drugs menace 

After the World Health Organization (WHO) linked New Delhi-based Maiden Pharma’s cough syrups to the deaths of over 66 children in the Gambia, the anti-counterfeiting lobby in India has called for increased usage of technology to ensure authentic pharmaceutical products for consumers.

The incidents of sub-standard and falsified drugs and other medical products related to Covid-19 increased by almost 47 per cent just within a year – from 2020 to 2021, as per the Authentication Solutions Providers’ Association (ASPA), a non-profit organisation working to build up the authentication eco-systems and environment in the country against counterfeiting activity.

Similar incidents have been recorded in terms of Covid-19 vaccines as well. The WHO found falsified coronavirus vaccine Covishield in Kolkata and some other states.

Considering the incidents, the industry has now been looking at a host of technologies like Optical Variable Devices (OVDs), security labels, product authentication, track and trace, and other technologies to address the challenge of counterfeiting pharmaceutical products in the country.

The ASPA has recommended using a multi-technology approach, including layers of overt, covert, digital, and forensic technologies to address counterfeiting, tampering, and diversion through a strategy of interdiction, authentication, and digital verification. Some of the digital technologies, being deployed in the pharmaceutical industry, also include coding and serialization which covers components like Barcode and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

Holostik India Limited, a manufacturer of Security Optically Variable Devices (OVDs) or holograms, is planning to gear up to develop and manufacture new products and generate awareness about regulatory compliance, and anti-counterfeiting measures.

Track-and-Trace Digital Technologies provides actionable intelligence to brand owners through electronic means so that they can pinpoint unauthorized sellers.

This can help to track-and-trace products through the distribution chain. It can also remotely authenticate a product anywhere and anytime by scanning a product label with a smartphone or by entering a code into a web platform.

"We are seeing advances in application, film coating, and manufacturing technology that are rolling back the boundaries for the use of a new generation of advanced holograms, facilitating fresh levels of visual effects, brand enhancement, regulatory compliance, and anti-counterfeiting. Holograms have long been adopted by the whole swathes of the global FMCG, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industry,” said Inder Sharma, President of Sales and Marketing at Holostik India Limited.

Holostik said that it will continue to invest a minimum of 5 percent of the annual budget as it did before on research and development, new packaging, and custom supply chain software. Investments will include new digital print machines and authentication technologies.

