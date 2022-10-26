HUL denies selling carcinogenic Dove dry shampoos in India

Amid widespread fears of cancer-causing elements in Unilever’s dry shampoos, its local subsidiary Hindustan Unilever (HUL) denied selling any such products in India.

On October 21, US' regulatory body the Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA), issued a recall notice for Dove dry shampoos from the market after researchers found high levels of benzene in them that may cause cancer. Dove and other dry shampoo products are manufactured by Unilever, HUL's parent.

According to HUL, the company neither manufactures such products in India, nor it sells them here.

“HUL does not manufacture or sell dry shampoos in India. Unilever U.S. and Canada voluntarily recalled select lot codes of dry shampoo produced prior to October 2021 out of abundant caution, after an internal investigation identified elevated levels of benzene. An independent health hazard evaluation concluded that levels of benzene detected do not pose a health risk,” a company spokesperson replied to a detailed questionnaire sent by Business Today.

The Dove dry shampoos in question, are being primarily marketed by Unilever in the markets in the US and Canada. According to sources, organic chemical compound benzene has been found in these shampoos in higher quantities that may trigger cancer causing cells in human body.

Benzene is primarily used in such aerosol dry shampoos as a propellent agent inside the cans. Dry shampoos are usually packed in high cans and are sprayed over hairs. Apart from convenience, dry shampoos are used in water scarce regions as they do not require usage of water to wash hairs.

Apart from Dove, US FDA said, it has issued voluntary recall order for other Unilever brand of products like “Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene”.

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening. Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. An internal investigation identified the propellant as the source, and Unilever has worked with its propellant suppliers to address this issue,” the US FDA further added in its order.

