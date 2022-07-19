HUL Q1 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,289 cr; revenue up 19%

India's largest consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) posted 11 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,289 crore in the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The Indian unit of British consumer goods giant Unilever, had posted a net profit of Rs 2,061 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the profit fell marginally from Rs 2,327 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY22).

The company's revenue from sales rose 19.4 per cent to Rs 14,016 crore as compared to Rs 11,730 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company stated that during the quarter, its turnover grew 19 per cent with underlying volume growth of 6 per cent. "We continued to grow significantly ahead of the market, gaining value and volume market shares," it added.

Further, HUL's EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, margin stood at 23.2 per cent and "remained healthy despite unprecedented inflationary headwinds." However, yer-on-year EBITDA margin declined 110 bps. PAT (bei) was up 17 per cent YoY.

Graphic credit: Mohsin Shaikh

Commenting on the results, Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director stated, ‘In an environment which remains challenging, marked by unprecedented inflation and consequential impact on consumption, we have delivered yet another quarter of robust topline and bottom-line performance. We have grown competitively whilst protecting our business model by maintaining margins in a healthy range. While there are near term concerns around inflation, the recent softening of commodities, forecast of a normal monsoon, and monetary/ fiscal measures taken by the government augur well for the industry. We are confident of the medium to long term prospects of the Indian FMCG sector and remain focused on delivering a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth."

Sector-wise break-up:

Home Care:

Home Care delivered 30% growth driven by strong performance in fabric wash and household care. Both categories grew in high double-digits with all parts of the portfolio performing well, HUL stated. Liquids and fabric sensations continued to outperform driven by effective market development actions.

Beauty & Personal Care:

Beauty & Personal Care growth of 17 per cent was broad based, HUL stated, adding that hair care grew in high double-digit led by strong performance in premium portfolio. Soaps delivered price-led double-digit growth driven by strong performance in Lux, Dove and Pears. Skin care and color cosmetics delivered strong YoY growth on a soft base. Premium portfolio in Skin Care performed well and is significantly ahead of pre-Covid levels, it added.

Foods & Refreshment:

Foods & Refreshment grew 9 per cent driven by solid performance in Ice-cream, Coffee and food solutions, ice cream had a very strong quarter broad based across brands and formats taking it significantly ahead of pre-COVID levels, it added. Tea delivered steady performance and cemented its market leadership. Coffee had a strong quarter growing in double-digit. Health Food Drinks continued to gain market share and penetration on the back of focused market development actions. Foods grew in double-digit led by Jams. Unilever Food Solutions delivered a solid performance and continued to build its salience with professional chefs.

Shares of HUL on Tuesday traded 0.52 per cent higher at Rs 2,556 apiece on BSE.