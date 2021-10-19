HUL Q2 results: Net profit rises 9% to Rs 2,187 cr

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,187 crore for July-September quarter. The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,061 crore in the preceding June quarter.

The FMCG major's sales rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 12,516 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 11,276 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 25 per cent for the quarter, higher than in the preceding June quarter.

"September quarter witnessed a sequential improvement in trading conditions, albeit remained challenging with unprecedented levels of input cost inflation and subdued consumer sentiments. In this backdrop, we have delivered a strong performance growing topline in double digits and stepping up profitability sequentially," HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share.

