HUL to demerge ice cream business into independent listed entity, aims to boost shareholder value

Hindustan Unilever’s board has granted in-principle approval for the demerger of its ice cream business into a separate entity, which will be independently listed, the company announced to stock exchanges on November 25.

“The decision to demerge is contingent upon approval from both the Board and shareholders, with the demerger scheme to be presented to the Board early next year. After considering various separation options for the ice cream business, the Board has given in-principle approval to proceed with the demerger, aiming to maximise value for all shareholders,” the company said in its disclosure.

Shareholders will receive shares in the newly-formed entity in proportion to their existing holdings in HUL, according to the announcement. The demerger remains subject to approval from both the board and shareholders, with the final scheme set to be reviewed by the board early next year.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), on the sidelines of its Q2 FY25 results, had said that it would separate its ice cream business. The decision to move forward with this segment was made following a comprehensive assessment by a committee of Independent Directors. This committee was responsible for determining the optimal direction for this sector.

The company highlighted the ice cream category as a high-growth market that contributes around 3 percent to HUL’s total revenue. To fully unlock the potential of this market, significant investments are needed.

It said the ice cream business operates under a unique model that includes specialised cold chain infrastructure and a distinct channel landscape, which limits potential synergies with the rest of HUL’s operations.

The company’s restructuring aims to prioritise HUL’s core business areas and expand its footprint in growing sectors like beauty, foods, health and wellbeing. By divesting the ice cream business, HUL will provide greater flexibility and focus for that segment, ultimately optimising value for shareholders.

HUL, a prominent FMCG name in the country, experienced a decrease in consolidated net profit during the September quarter of FY25. The net profit for this period was Rs 2,591 crore, marking a 2.4 percent decline compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Despite this, the company saw a 3 percent growth in underlying volume. In its earnings release, the company attributed the decline in profit to a one-time indirect tax credit received in the corresponding period of the previous year, which had positively impacted both revenue and profit in the beauty and wellbeing segment.