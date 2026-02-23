Hyderabad’s green push: Olectra bags order for 1,085 e-buses under PM E-DRIVE initiative

Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Ltd. has secured a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 1,085 electric buses from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) under the CESL-led PM E-DRIVE initiative, marking one of the largest single orders aimed at accelerating electric public transport adoption in Indian cities.

The buses will be deployed in Hyderabad through Evey Trans Pvt. Ltd., strengthening the city’s clean and sustainable public transport ecosystem.

Olectra, India’s largest electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, said the order reinforces its leadership in the electric bus segment. The company has deployed over 3,600 electric vehicles across the country and has an order book exceeding 10,000 vehicles. It has also clocked more than 500 million green kilometres, underscoring its operational scale and experience.

Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Ltd, said, “This is a defining moment for the Olectra family and a significant milestone in our journey of powering India’s electric mobility transformation. Our continued commitment to the Make in India vision and to building world-class electric buses has received strong reinforcement through this prestigious order under the PM E-DRIVE programme. We are proud to bring our advanced, reliable, and indigenously developed electric mobility solutions to Telangana. Hyderabad is not just our home state, but a city that represents innovation and progress. We look forward to working closely with TGSRTC to deliver efficient, comfortable, and sustainable public transportation that meets the evolving expectations of citizens while contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy and net-zero ambitions.”

The 12-metre low-floor buses will be offered in both air-conditioned and non-AC variants. Designed and engineered for Indian road conditions and high-frequency urban operations, each bus will feature advanced front and rear air suspension systems to enhance ride comfort and safety.

Powered by high-capacity lithium-ion battery packs, the buses will offer a range of over 250 km per charge and support opportunity charging in around 45 minutes to ensure operational efficiency. Dedicated wheelchair accommodation will also be integrated to promote inclusive mobility.

Olectra, part of the MEIL Group, designs and manufactures electric buses and tippers from its Hyderabad base and continues to position itself at the forefront of India’s zero-emission transport transition.