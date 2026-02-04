'I want you back': Deepinder Goyal requests ex-Zomato employees to rejoin company, here's why

Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Zomato, on Tuesday reached out to former employees in a long message posted on X (previously Twitter). In this message, Goyal urged the ex-Zomato employees to rejoin the company, adding that the company has evolved.

"I know that for many of you, Zomato didn't have the environment or the leadership you needed at the time. But I know for sure that you loved being at Zomato, and it is quite possible that you never felt like home anywhere else since you left," he wrote.

He added that over 400 people work at Eternal as of now in their second or third stints.

"Many of them are doing their best work now. Maybe because they've grown, but also because the company has grown. We are more organised, a little less chaotic, and hopefully, I've learned a few things along the way too. If you haven't reached out because you think the door is closed, or because you think I'm holding onto the past, I'm not. I want you back."

If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on, or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you.



He further said that Eternal today is a family of companies -- Zomato, Blinkit Quick-Commerce, Blinkit Ambulances, District, Hyperpure, Nugget, and Feeding India. "We need people who already know what good looks like here, and who care enough to fight for it. There is no better person for that than someone who has been here, left, grown, and wants to come back."

Furthermore, he addressed reports about leadership at the company after he stepped down as the CEO and that titles never mattered at the company.

"You might say that Eternal is not going to be the same, because I am not the CEO anymore. But ask yourself a question. Did titles ever matter at Eternal? I am still very much here, and I'd love for you to be a part of this next phase of Eternal. If you feel like you have unfinished business here, please don't overthink it. Write to me at back@eternal.com. The Gurgaon pollution is still a bug, but being at Eternal is the feature. Let's talk and find a role that fits your life as it is today."