'I was touched, stalked, humiliated…’: TCS Nashik employee’s disturbing allegations surface

In a latest development, a fifth employee at the Nashik branch of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) accused her colleagues of inappropriate touching, stalking and making derogatory remarks on Hindu gods.

While revealing her ordeal, she said in the police statement accessed by India Today that she joined TCS Nashik as an associate on July 12, 2024 and that her harassment continued for around 1.5 years.

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She said that during her training session in September 2024, the accused made sexually suggestive comments like "Do you prefer small or big?" while staring at her chest. As per the victim, a pattern of body shaming and inappropriate staring continued from hereon.

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Three months later, the accused allegedly touched the victim inappropriately and attempted physical contact under the pretext of "helping with work". She said that unwanted touching at the feet and chest, and persistent sexual harassment, continued thereafter.

She also said that her role involved tele-calling bank credit card defaulters, and her team involved 5 team leaders. She added that the office operates in two shifts -- 08:00 am to 05:00 pm and 09: 00 am to 06:00 pm. She mentioned the management included team leaders, managers, and assistant GMs.

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As per the investigators, the environment at the TCS BPO office was toxic and unsafe as the senior-level officials were allegedly involved in protecting the accused employees despite oral complaints about harassment, misconduct, and punctuality issues. She said that complaints were ignored and victims were discouraged from escalating complaints.

She also said that the accused questioned her religious beliefs and mocked deities as well as religious narratives, hurting her religious sentiments. The accused also allegedly physically assaulted another victim with a fan.

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Meanwhile, TCS has outlined several steps it took following allegations linked to its Nashik branch. The company said in a statement that it has initiated an internal investigation, supported by external experts, while also countering media reports.

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TCS CEO K Krithivasan said that the company has "engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm, Trilegal, as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Ms. Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS."

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He added that the company has also constituted an Oversight Committee, chaired by Keki Mistry, who serves as an Independent Director and that the findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight Committee for review and implementation of any recommendations.

Addressing media reports, he reiterated, "Ms. Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither

a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities."

He further said that the company's Nashik unit is operational and continues to serve clients, adding the media reports about the unit being shut down are "absolutely untrue."