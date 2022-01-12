IAMAI establishes consortium for edtech firms; Byju’s, Unacademy, upGrad join group

Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Wednesday announced the formation of the India EdTech Consortium, a body to ensure that every learner will have access to quality and affordable education. Leading edtech companies such as Byju’s, Unacademy, upGrad, Careers 360,Classplus, Doubtnut, Great Learning, Harappa, Times Edutech & Events Ltd, Scaler, Simplilearn, Toppr, UNext Learning, Vedantu & WhiteHat Jr are part of the consortium.

There will be a common ‘Code of Conduct’ that will be adhered to by the companies, along with a two-tier grievance redressal mechanism to protect the interests and rights of the consumers, stated IAMAI.

This move comes at a time when edtech companies are growing at a rapid pace, buoyed by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that pushed tech-enabled learning solutions.

IAMAI said that the overall Indian edtech ecosystem impacts over 500 million school students, college students and working professionals. The consortium, as such, will protect the rights of the learners as well as the edtech companies.

“IAMAI and members of the India EdTech Consortium (IEC) are deeply committed to ensuring ethical standards to protect learners on online educational platforms. IEC seeks to empower the learners by not just helping them make informed decisions but by also having their grievances redressed timely. The formation of this self-regulatory body is an important step towards protecting learners as more and more students, teachers and stakeholders are becoming a part of the online education ecosystem,” said Subho Ray, IAMAI President.

Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju's, welcomed the creation of the guidelines and said that “the student should be at the center of the education system”.

“While business growth is critical, so is consumer protection since this will allow students and parents to make more informed decisions about the future. Therefore, as part of the newly institutionalized IEC, we will build a sounder and more ethical ecosystem for students so that we can ensure their safety and mitigate any risks they may encounter in their journey to be future-ready,” said Vamsi Krishna, co-founder and CEO of Vedantu.

IAMAI said that along with its significant impact on quality and affordable education services, edtech companies have also improved learnability and employability for users. It said that the sector has created a large number of employment opportunities.

