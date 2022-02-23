IBM opens a new cybersecurity hub in Bengaluru

Tech behemoth IBM has announced a multi-million dollar investment in its cybersecurity operations with the opening of a new IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru. The company said that the new facility will be the first of its kind across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region for training cybersecurity response techniques through highly realistic, simulated cyber attack – designed to prepare everyone from C-Suite through technical staff. The investment also includes a new Security Operation Center (SOC) which is part of IBM’s vast network of existing global SOCs - providing 24X7 security response services to clients around the world, as per an official statement.

The new facilities were inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and MoS for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"As India becomes the largest connected democracy in the world, our PM’s vision is that cyberspace will not just become a place for innovation, growth and opportunity, it will also become a place where the future standards and future technologies for securing the cyberspace evolve, mature and proliferate,” Chandrasekhar said.

“I believe the Cybersecurity Hub launched by IBM today will go a long way in creating an ecosystem of not just awareness but also capabilities and talent in creating a safe cyberspace. I congratulate team IBM and look forward to a stronger partnership between the Government of India, our agencies, and IBM going forward with a common objective of realizing the Digital India mission and making sure that the Indian cyberspace becomes and remains safe and trusted,” the minister added.

According to new IBM global analysis released today, Asia now tops the most targeted region for cyberattacks – representing 26 per cent of attacks analysed in 2021.The data reveals a significant regional shift compared to the past decade of the report, where North America and Europe have historically ranked as most-targeted. This trend signals a growing need for security investments amongst Asian organisations, particularly those in financial services and manufacturing, which were the most-targeted industries in the region. The new IBM cybersecurity centers will help address the most pressing need of the hour for organizations of all types, to accelerate their security strategies and align business priorities with a security-first approach.

"One of the biggest challenges impacting the success of the exponentially growing digital economy and that of countries across the world is cybersecurity. Cybersecurity is a global challenge threatening enterprises more vigorously than ever before. We have an opportunity to respond and act now. We need cutting-edge technology and coming together of the entire ecosystem to address this threat and the launch of the IBM Cybersecurity Hub is, in fact, a response to this challenge. It will empower clients to respond to incidents with greater speed, effectiveness, and transparency,” Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India said.