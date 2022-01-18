ICICI Securities Q3: Net profit up 42% at Rs 380 cr; revenue jumps 52%

ICICI Securities on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 380.3 crore, up 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 267 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also reported an increase of 52 per cent YoY in revenue at Rs 942 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 620.1 crore in the same period last fiscal. The revenue growth was seen strong across all business, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The EBITDA is up 53.2 per cent at ₹608.3 cr while the EBITDA margin stands at 64.6 per cent, the company stated.

The company said at over 6.8 lakh clients added; up by over 386 per cent YOY, which is the highest ever quarterly addition for the sixth quarter in a row. Digital sourcing and open architecture approach continue to demonstrate strength with 81 per cent of new

customers coming from non ICICI Bank channels.

Cost to income ratio stood at 46 per cent in Q3FY22, while Return on Equity (annualized) was at 73 per cent.

Total client assets stood at ₹5.6 lakh crore on 31 December, 2021, up 64 per cent.

Shares of ICICI Securities was trading at Rs 822.65 apiece during late trade on BSE after the financial results declaration