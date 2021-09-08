iD Fresh Food files complaint with WhatsApp Grievance Cell over incendiary forwards

iD Fresh Food, makers of idli and dosa batter among other things, has filed a complaint with the WhatsApp Grievance Cell and Cybercrime, Bengaluru, against incendiary messages regarding the company. Social media forwards claimed that the company uses animal extracts in its products. iD Fresh stated that these messages are nothing but malicious rumours and that they only use vegetarian ingredients for its products.

“In the last few days, iD Fresh has been receiving social media forwards carrying misleading and false information about the company using animal extracts in its products. We condemn the spread of such malicious rumours and misinformation and have taken the legal route to rightfully tackle this issue. We, at iD Fresh Food, would once again like to outrightly deny any of these baseless allegations that are purely intended at maligning the brand,” stated the company.

It stated the iD idli dosa batter is made from rice, urad dal, water and fenugreek, which are 100 per cent natural and vegetarian agri-commodities. “There are no animal extracts used in any of our products. We proudly manufacture healthy and authentic Indian products (with no chemicals or preservatives) inside our world-class, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that are fully compliant with the Food Safety Management System and carry the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 certification,” it stated.

iD Fresh said that in the last 15 years they have built a brand that the nation would be proud of. It said that despite attempts to malign the brand, iD Fresh continues to grow and has been ramping up its facilities, product pipelines and geographical presence across India, UAE and US.

The company thanked its customers and public for their support in the “time of this crisis”.

Founded in 2005 by five cousins -- PC Musthafa, Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK, and Noushad TA -- with a 50 sq ft store, iD Fresh offers fresh and nutritious Indian food. It serves homes across India, UAE and the US.

