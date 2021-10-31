IFB Industries Q2 Results: Net profit fall 21% to Rs 25 crore

IFB Industries on Saturday reported 21 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.59 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.14 crore in July-September period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

However, total revenue from operations was up 34 per cent to Rs 989.78 crore as against Rs 737.26 crore a year ago.

Total expenses were at Rs 957.89 crore as compared with Rs 689.06 crore.

Revenue from home appliances was at Rs 808.14 crore as against Rs 597.83 crore.

Engineering segment contributed a revenue of Rs 165.35 crore, up 28.95 per cent from the year-ago period.

Revenue from Motor segment was at Rs 10.83 crore and Rs 34.38 crore was for other segments.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the Kolkata-based company informed that its CEO and Managing Director of Engineering Division Partha Sen has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

Also Read: Kirloskar Industries' Q2 net profit jumps 79% to Rs 135 cr

Also Read: IDFC First Bank's Jul-Sep net profit rises nearly 50% to Rs 152 cr