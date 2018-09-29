IL&FS AGM: LIC, SBI, Orix to participate in Rs 4,500 crore rights issue by debt-laden group

The two biggest shareholders of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) - Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Japan's Orix Corporation - as well as State Bank of India have agreed to subscribe to the rights issue by the company. In its annual general meeting, the IL&FS Board of Directors approved a rights issue of 30 crore equity shares worth Rs 4,500 crore at 150 per share. The rights issue will be completed by October 30, 2018.

LIC, Orix and SBI will raise their stakes in IL&FS by subscribing to the rights issue. This will help the company which has been defaulting on its debt obligations to shore up some capital. LIC, which is the largest stakeholder in IL&FS, holds 25.34 per cent stake in the infrastructure development and finance company, followed by Orix, which owns 23.54 per cent of the company. In a recent meeting with the Reserve Bank of India, both entities were asked by the central bank to reportedly find ways to help IL&FS stop defaulting on its payment obligations.

India's largest lender SBI holds the smallest stake in IL&FS at 6.42 per cent. On IL&FS asking SBI and LIC for a credit line of Rs 3,500 crore, both the bank and the insurance firm have reportedly stated that a decision is yet to be made in this regard.

Among other shareholders, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which controls 12.56 per cent stake in IL&FS reportedly will not participate in the rights issue. As for remaining stakeholders, IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust with 12 per cent, HDFC Bank with 9.02 per cent and Central Bank with 7.67 per cent, there position with respect to the rights issue is not clear yet.

The IL&FS Board also approved company's specific asset divestment plan based on which IL&FS expects to reduce its overall debt by Rs 30,000 crores. Out of a portfolio of 25 projects identified for sale, firm offers have already been received for 14 projects, a statement by IL&FS said. The company expects to complete its divestment plan over the next 12 to 18 months in a systematic and professional way to fulfil its commitments, the statement further read.

IL&FS has an aggregate debt pile of Rs 91,000 crore which has been downgraded by ratings agencies to junk following repeated defaults. Out of this, the company owes Rs 57,000 crore to banks only, most of which are from the public sector. The company needs an immediate capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore.

On Thursday, IL&FS Financial Services defaulted on bank loans, including interest of Rs 284.5 crore to five banks. The company also said it defaulted on repayments of Rs 103.53 crore of term deposit and Rs 52.43 crore of short-term deposit. On September 24 and 26, IL&FS Financial Services had defaulted on repayment of commercial papers due on the respective days.

At a meeting held earlier this month, the key shareholders of the debt-ridden company, including LIC, SBI and HDFC, had kept a pre-condition for it to raise funds through its assets or non-core businesses, before any additional money could be pumped in.

On September 4, it came to light that IL&FS had defaulted on a short-term loan of Rs 1,000 crore from SIDBI, while its subsidiary has also defaulted Rs 500 crore dues to the development finance institution.

