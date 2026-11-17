Speaking at the inaugural session of NITI Aayog's National Workshop Series, Leadership as Mission, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Kotak recalled being asked to cut short an overseas holiday in 2018 to help manage the unfolding crisis.

"In 2018, I was overseas on a holiday. And I got a call from the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, basically asking me to come back because what looked like at that stage was India's Lehman Brothers moment," he said.

Kotak subsequently took charge as non-executive chairman of IL&FS after the government replaced the company's board.

"It was truly India's Lehman moment," he said, highlighting the severity of the situation and the possibility of widespread disruption across financial markets.

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How the government prevented financial contagion

Kotak credited coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Finance Ministry, Prime Minister's Office, regulators and other stakeholders for preventing the crisis from escalating.

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"And with all the support, a company which could have created as much impact and contagion... was fortunately, with significant partnership with the state and all the players, we were able to control that," he said.

The Prime Minister's Office directly monitored developments as authorities worked to stabilise the financial system and protect lenders from further disruption.

What triggered the IL&FS crisis?

The IL&FS crisis erupted in 2018 after the infrastructure financing conglomerate defaulted on debt obligations, exposing liabilities exceeding ₹91,000 crore.

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Its business model relied heavily on short-term borrowings to finance long-gestation infrastructure projects, including roads and power plants.

Delays in project execution and cash-flow mismatches weakened its repayment capacity, creating liquidity pressures that eventually resulted in defaults.

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The collapse raised concerns about India's non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), mutual funds and banks exposed to infrastructure financing.

Recovery efforts and lessons from the crisis

Kotak also highlighted progress in resolving stressed assets, suggesting that recoveries in the IL&FS resolution process could significantly exceed typical outcomes under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Drawing parallels with Lehman Brothers' collapse during the 2008 global financial crisis, he emphasised the importance of decisive intervention and institutional coordination.

He further underscored the role of entrepreneurship, governance reforms and cooperation between government, businesses and society in strengthening India's economic resilience.

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