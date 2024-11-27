'I’m not going to listen to you...': Why Nandan Nilekani said 'no' to his father and chose IIT Bombay

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and a driving force behind India’s digital revolution, recounted a pivotal moment from his youth that set the stage for his extraordinary career.

Born in Bengaluru in the 1950s, Nilekani grew up in an era where children’s futures were often mapped out by their parents. For most, the options were clear: engineering or medicine. Nilekani chose the former, but it was his decision to defy his father’s wishes that made all the difference.

His father, a man who grappled with job insecurity and deeply valued stability, believed a solid education was the key to a secure future.

He sent Nilekani a telegram instructing him to join IIT Madras and study chemical engineering. Nilekani, however, had other plans.

“At 18, you’re a rebel,” he said during a conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. “I told him, ‘I’m not going to listen to you.’ Instead, I joined electrical engineering at IIT Bombay. It was a small act of rebellion.”

For Nilekani, IIT Bombay represented excellence and opportunity. “If I was going to study engineering, it had to be at a top institution, and IIT Bombay was the best option,” he explained.

His decision was bold, going against not only his father’s explicit wishes but also the norms of a time when parental authority was rarely questioned.

This act of defiance, though seemingly small, marked the beginning of a journey that would see Nilekani co-found one of India’s most successful companies and spearhead transformative initiatives like Aadhaar.

It also underscored a lesson that would define his career: the courage to chart one’s own path, even when it means breaking with tradition.