In India, can Lexus take on German giants like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi?

With the launch of the NX 350h, Lexus, the luxury arm of Toyota is all set to take on German luxury auto brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. The car, available at a starting price of Rs 64,90,000 (ex-showroom, India) competes with the likes of BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.

“With the new 2022 model, we are confident that it will set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, safety, and much refined environment-friendly self-charging hybrid electric technology. Our guests are at the core of everything we do, and we will endeavor to offer them amazing experiences. We strongly believe that this will strengthen Lexus’s presence in the luxury car market in India,” Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said.

The compact luxury SUV segment is one of the fast growing in the luxury automobile industry and the company says it has focused on electrification, design, driving signature, and advanced technologies in this model. It comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display, offers wireless charging and smartphone connection to the user’s unique profile which is paired with the introduction of standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. “The newly developed E-Latch electronic locking system is inspired by the movements of opening and closing Japanese traditional sliding doors. It was designed to allow the driver to open and close the doors naturally & effortlessly,” the company said.

India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India recently said that while the overall luxury car market was recovering in the country, the top-end of the luxury car market, was growing at a much faster rate. The company expects the sales of its top-of-the-line models like GLS Maybach, S-Class, GLS and AMG to grow by 20 per cent this year.

Meanwhile BMW, too, recently launched the facelift of X4 at prices starting at Rs 70.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It gets a larger 12.35-inch, free-standing touchscreen infotainment system along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, 360-degree cameras, adaptive suspension and cruise control. Experts feel that due to revenge buying and other factors like economic revival, growing entry-level buyers, etc. the luxury car sales are seeing a revival.

But the big question still remains. In this fierce competition, will Lexus NX 350h be able to make its mark?