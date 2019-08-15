Independence Day 2019: PM Modi vouches for India Inc; says respect India's wealth creators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his sixth Independent Day 2019 address on Thursday, vouched for India Inc, saying wealth creators should not be eyed with suspicion and those who create wealth should be respected. He said their wealth is the country's wealth, which is essential for growth. "Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed. Wealth creation is essential. Those who create wealth are India's wealth and we respect them," Modi said.

This is the third time in one year that Modi has stood up for corporate India. In July last year, Modi had stated that he was not scared to be seen with industrialists as his conscience was clear and that they too had contributed to the development of the country. In October 2018, he had stated that he does not believe in the culture of criticising industry and corporates, he believes, are doing exemplary social work alongside their business.

Besides corporate India, PM Modi talked about everything from water conservation to terrorism. He mentioned the word 'water' 24 times, 'citizen' 47 times while 'freedom' was reflected 30 times during his 92-minute long speech. 'Terrorism' was mentioned 16 times, 'poor' 17 times, 'Article 370' 14 times, 'development' 11 times, 'army' 19 times, 'peace' 6 times, 'Muslim' 5 times and 'youth' 3 times.

Slamming the Opposition, Modi said the previous government had kept Article 370 and Article 35 A "temporary" as they lacked courage. "Those who supported Article 370, India is questioning them, if this was so important then why was this Article not made permanent? After all, those people had huge mandates and could have easily removed its temporary status," Modi said. On the issue of terrorism in India, PM Modi said terrorism had acted like a termite, which had hollowed the country from within. He said the BJP government would take decisive decisions to tackle the problem.

