India can forge its own development model, says Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM 2025

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, addressing the Reliance Industries AGM 2025, said India need not follow any modern model; the country has both the ability and the responsibility to create an India-first model of development.

"This model will bring prosperity and security to India, improve the quality of life for every Indian, and protect the environment. It will also harmonise technology with democracy, economy with culture, spirituality with science, and national aspirations with global friendship," Ambani said.

He emphasised that this vision reflects the collective dream of nearly 1.5 billion Indians—to build a nation that leads the world in prosperity and compassion.

Ambani also highlighted the transformative role of technology, saying, "Artificial Intelligence can now be called the Kam Dhenu. While uncertainty surrounds us, humanity still stands at the threshold of a golden age in the 21st century—an age defined no longer by scarcity, but by superabundance and super affordability for all the 8 billion people on this planet."

He noted that this era of abundance has become possible due to breakthroughs in clean energy, which are unlocking a future of sustainability, security, and hope in addressing the climate crisis.

Ahead of the AGM, Reliance Industries shares were trading marginally higher at Rs 1,386.00 on the NSE. The stock has gained over 15 percent in the past six months and is up more than 13 percent in 2025 so far. Its price-to-earnings ratio currently stands at around 20.