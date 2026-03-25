India Inc is hiring again but are jobs quietly changing?

India’s employment outlook may point to a steady expansion, but the real transformation lies beneath the numbers.

The latest Employment Outlook Report by TeamLease Services projects a Net Employment Change (NEC) of 4.7% for HY1 FY2026–27, up from 2.8% and 4.4% in the previous half-years. While 58% of employers plan to expand their workforce, 26% expect no change, and 16% anticipate a reduction, the bigger story is not about hiring volume but how organisations are fundamentally redesigning work.

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From Hiring Cycles to Structural Reset

A clear structural shift is underway.

Nearly 80% of organisations are redesigning salary frameworks, 64% report rising employment costs, and 62% are investing in HR and payroll systems indicating a decisive move towards compliance, cost discipline, and operational efficiency in a changing regulatory landscape.

“India’s workforce dynamics are increasingly being shaped by structural and policy-led shifts rather than cyclical demand. Businesses are recalibrating workforce models to align with new statutory frameworks, moving towards disciplined, efficiency-led strategies that prioritise long-term sustainability over short-term expansion,” explains Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President, TeamLease Services. This transition is also reflected in who is driving growth. Large enterprises (74%) are leading workforce expansion, compared to 57% of mid-sized firms and 38% of small businesses, pointing to a scale-led recovery employment growth.

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Demand Is Sharpening Not Just Growing

Hiring, where it exists, is becoming more targeted and outcome driven.

At a functional level, sales and marketing roles lead expansion intent at 54%, followed by IT (40%) and finance (39%) highlighting a sharper focus on revenue generation, digital transformation, and compliance-driven roles,

At the same time, administrative and back-office roles remain stable, reflecting ongoing automation and process optimisation.

Skills Are Evolving but Not in the Way You Think

The report highlights a clear hierarchy in skill demand, led by digital literacy (77%), followed by customer experience management (68%) and communication skills (61%). This shift reflects how hiring is increasingly aligned with evolving business needs, with employers also placing greater emphasis on adaptability, critical thinking, and data-driven capabilities as AI, automation, and analytics become more integrated across business functions.

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However, Balasubramanian cautions against oversimplifying the narrative: “It would be a very rich statement to say ‘these are the skills everyone needs.’ India’s workforce is too diverse for that.” He adds, “Skills demand depends entirely on the ecosystem you are in.”

AI: Enabler, Not Equaliser

While AI continues to dominate boardroom conversations, its real impact varies significantly across sectors and roles. As Balasubramanian puts it, “AI is just the latest in a long line of technologies aimed at improving productivity that’s all there is to it.” He adds: “A lot of the AI-driven productivity narrative today is still hype. Real gains exist, but they’re not as widespread as people assume.”

Where Growth and Pay Are Concentrated

Sectoral trends reinforce the idea that India’s workforce shift is deeply tied to both digital and core economy growth.

E-commerce and tech startups lead hiring intent with a NEC of 8.9%, followed by healthcare and pharmaceuticals (7%) and manufacturing, engineering, and infrastructure (6.6%).

At the same time, manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy-linked sectors continue to sustain demand, driven by capital expenditure, supply chain realignment, and policy incentives.

This demand is also reflected in compensation trends, with EV and EV infrastructure (10.5%), fintech (9.9%), and healthcare (9.7%) offering the highest salary increments.

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The Rise of Capability-Driven Hiring Hubs

Hiring is also becoming more geographically concentrated.

Bengaluru leads with 67.9% employer expansion intent, followed by Hyderabad (57.8%) and Pune (56.1%), while Mumbai and Chennai continue to see steady growth backed by strong manufacturing, engineering, and R&D ecosystems.

This signals a shift where talent availability, infrastructure readiness, and sectoral depth are becoming more critical than population scale alone.

The ‘Proximity to Product’ Rule

Perhaps the most defining insight for the future of work is this:

“The closer you are to the product, the safer your job is. The farther you are, the higher the risk of redundancy,” says Balasubramanian.

“Roles in manufacturing, logistics, and sales where you directly interact with the product are far more resilient.”

This aligns with where job growth is strongest manufacturing, logistics, construction, and infrastructure. In contrast: “Routine, back-office, and service-oriented roles are more vulnerable to automation and AI,” he adds.

A Consumption Boost with a Caveat

The improving outlook is also tied to macroeconomic tailwinds.

“A series of fiscal and monetary interventions have effectively put more money in people’s hands, and coupled with inflation staying at multi-year lows over the past few months, that has created the right conditions for consumption to pick up. In a consumption-driven economy like India, this naturally feeds into improved hiring sentiment,” notes Balasubramanian.

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However, he cautions that these trends need to be taken with a pinch of salt, noting that any external shocks, particularly around energy prices or a rise in inflation, could quickly reverse the current momentum, dampen consumption, and lead companies to scale back or roll back their hiring plans.