'India is a part of me,' says Google CEO Sundar Pichai on receiving Padma Bhushan

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO, was awarded the Padma Bhushan on Friday in the Trade and Industry category in San Francisco. India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu handed over the award to Pichai, which is India’s third-highest civilian award. The Madurai-born Pichai was named one of the 17 awardees earlier this year.

On the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Pichai was given the award.

After receiving the award, Pichai in his personal blog said that he liked to thank Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Consul General Prasad for hosting him.

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me."

“India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go. I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests," he added.

Ambassador Sandhu wrote on Twitter: “Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco. His inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-America economic and tech ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation.”

Sundar’s inspirational journey from #Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening 🇮🇳🇺🇸economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent’s contribution to global innovation pic.twitter.com/cDRL1aXiW6 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) December 2, 2022

Thank you Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS. It was an immense honor to receive the Padma Bhushan, and to have my family there with me today. Grateful to the Indian government and the people of India. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 3, 2022

Pichai in his note also praised PM Narendra Modi’s “Digital India vision". “Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India vision has certainly been an accelerator for that progress, and I’m proud that Google continues to invest in India, partnering with governments, businesses and communities over two transformative decades," Pichai wrote in his note.

He added that every new technology that arrived at our doorstep made our lives better. And that experience put me on a path to Google, and the chance to help build technology that improves the lives of people all over the world.

(With agency inputs)