‘India must accelerate...’: Titan Capital’s Kunal Bahl eyes bold defence founders, launches fund

In a bold move aligning venture capital with national security, Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Titan Capital, announced a new fund aimed at accelerating India’s push for indigenous defence innovation. “India must accelerate its journey toward indigenous defence innovation,” Bahl declared, marking a shift in investment focus toward the country’s strategic autonomy in defence technology.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bahl wrote, “Recent events have made it clear: India must accelerate its journey toward indigenous defence innovation. At @TitanCapitalVC, we’re committed to backing bold founders who are building the future of Indian defence technology: from next-generation hardware to aerospace, cyber, and AI.”

“This is about more than security. It’s about:

Protecting our borders

Securing our strategic autonomy

And strengthening India’s presence on the global geopolitical stage

If you’re building in this space or have deep expertise and want to help shape these investments, we’d love to connect,” he added.

Bahl’s message was paired with a post from Titan Capital, emphasizing the urgency of reducing dependence on defence imports. “We’ve made incredible strides in digital infrastructure, space tech, and semiconductors — but defence remains one of the last frontiers where we still depend heavily on imports. That needs to change,” it stated.

“At Titan Capital, we believe India must build indigenous, world-class defence technologies — not just for national security, but also to foster deep-tech innovation, create high-value jobs, and become a net exporter of strategic technology. We’re actively looking to back Indian startups working at the intersection of #hardware, #AI, #aerospace, #cyber, and advanced manufacturing for #defence applications,” the post added.

The firm also expressed interest in collaborating with defence experts, ex-armed forces personnel, scientists, and technologists to lend strategic insight and guide its investments.

“If you’re building in this space or have deep expertise in defence tech — let’s talk,” the VC firm said.