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Indian Army signs ₹1,577 crore drone contracts With Tata, Nibe for 840 long-range attack drones

Indian Army signs ₹1,577 crore drone contracts With Tata, Nibe for 840 long-range attack drones

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The Indian Army is stepping up its drone warfare capabilities with a ₹1,577 crore order for 840 long-range one-way attack drones from Tata Advanced Systems and Nibe Defence. The indigenous loitering munitions, designed to withstand heavy jamming and spoofing, will be used to strike enemy artillery and other targets deep across the border.

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  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 9:41 AM IST
Indian Army signs ₹1,577 crore drone contracts With Tata, Nibe for 840 long-range attack dronesOne-way attack drones, also known as loitering munitions, have become an increasingly important element of modern warfare. (File Photo: Reuters)

The Indian Army has signed contracts worth ₹1,577 crore with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Nibe Defence to procure 840 domestically produced one-way attack drones, marking the force’s first major acquisition of such systems under the fast-track procurement procedure.

The contracts will enable the Army to induct long-range loitering munitions within the next 12 months. Under the fast-track procedure, the armed forces can accelerate procurement of critical equipment, with supplies expected to begin within six months of the contract being signed, the Economic Times reported.

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Following trials, technical evaluation and the opening of commercial bids, TASL emerged as the lowest bidder, followed by Nibe Defence. The order will be divided between the two companies, with Tata expected to supply 64% of the systems and Nibe the remaining 36%.

The drones being acquired by the Army have a range of more than 100 km and are designed to operate in environments where adversaries employ heavy jamming and spoofing. The systems are expected to provide the Army with an additional capability to strike enemy positions at considerable distances without putting personnel or conventional aircraft at direct risk.

Drones designed for contested environments

One-way attack drones, also known as loitering munitions, have become an increasingly important element of modern warfare. Their extensive use in the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in West Asia has highlighted their ability to strike high-value targets at relatively low cost.

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The systems being procured by the Army have been developed with a particular focus on electronic warfare resilience. Their design incorporates operational lessons from Operation Sindoor, including the need to maintain effectiveness in environments affected by jamming and spoofing.

The drones underwent extensive trials under challenging conditions, including testing in a jamming environment from the time of takeoff. The Army is expected to deploy the systems primarily against enemy artillery positions located deep across the border.

More drone orders in pipeline

The current procurement is only part of the Army’s broader effort to expand its unmanned warfare capabilities. The force’s requirement for one-way attack drones runs into the thousands, and additional contracts are expected to be placed in the coming months.

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Several other major procurements are also under process for longer-range systems, including one-way attack drones capable of striking targets more than 1,500 km away. The expansion reflects the Army’s growing emphasis on precision strike capabilities, deep-target engagement and unmanned systems.

The delivery schedule will be closely watched as the fast-track procurement procedure carries strict timelines and significant penalties for delays. With the Army seeking rapid induction of these systems, timely delivery by the two suppliers will be a key test of India’s ability to scale up domestic production of advanced unmanned platforms.

The procurement also underscores the increasing role of Indian defence manufacturers in meeting the armed forces’ requirements for drones and other indigenous precision-strike systems.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 9:41 AM IST
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