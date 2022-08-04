Indian company successfully performs critical maintenance on Navy’s surveillance Poseidon aircraft

In a significant achievement for India’s aviation services and solutions segment, the country's largest and diversified independent maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) Air Works Group handed over the last of the six Poseidon-8I maritime patrol aircraft after completing critical Phase 32 maintenance checks to Boeing and the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy had signed a contract for eight P-8I aircraft for $2.1 billion in 2009, including options for four additional aircraft, for which another billion-dollar contract was signed in 2016. In February this year, Boeing delivered the 12th aircraft to the Indian Navy.

The heavy maintenance on the long-range anti-submarine and maritime aircraft that started earlier this year was successfully performed at Air Works’ Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu.

“Done in three tranches, this is perhaps one of the most challenging assignments handled by Air Works in 2022,” a company spokesperson told Business Today, declining to be named.

“This also demonstrates indigenous MRO capabilities for the maintenance of critical defense platforms for Indian defense forces, the spokesperson said, adding, “It highlights competencies of civil MROs to support defense maintenance and the need for ‘Maintain in India’ to be accorded equal significance as ‘Make-in-India!”

Given the prospect of current tensions in the South China Sea spilling over into the Indian Ocean region, the country would be required to maintain constant vigilance on a wide area beyond its maritime boundary in the months ahead, both on the sea and in the air.

Often described as ‘India’s eye in the sky’, the P-8I has the capability of being airborne for about ten hours with a full payload of advanced weapons.

Scale up local maintenance

US aerospace major Boeing had entered into a strategic collaboration with Air Works for the maintenance of P-8I aircraft and the VIP transport fleet being operated by the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force (IAF) in February 2021.

“One of the key learning of this project has been that aviation and aerospace OEMs must take a leaf from Boeing’s Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub initiative and partner with domestic MROs like Air Works, to successfully realise the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme,” an Air Works statement quoting managing director & CEO, D Anand Bhaskar said.

“There is a need to scale up local maintenance capabilities and ensure that more and more maintenance assignments, irrespective of their complexity or their nature – civil or defense – are undertaken within the country, for cost-effectiveness and to create a strategic depth,” the statement added.

According to official estimates, the market size of the country’s civil aviation industry is currently pegged at Rs 90,000 crore. Of this, the MRO segment accounts for about 15 per cent share, or Rs 13,500 crore. However, as things stand today, 85 per cent of MRO-related work gets offshored to countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and the UAE, with only 15 per cent being done in India.

This means entities based in the country are left handling a paltry Rs 2,000 crore of the business, with the rest of the money flowing overseas.

Under the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP), announced in 2016, India needs to be developed as Asia’s MRO hub to attract business from overseas clients.