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Indian gasoline demand to peak by 2035 as EVs, ethanol blending gain ground: IOC chairman

Indian gasoline demand to peak by 2035 as EVs, ethanol blending gain ground: IOC chairman

India’s petrol demand is expected to peak by 2035 as electric vehicles, ethanol blending and gas-powered vehicles reshape fuel consumption, IOC Chairman A S Sahney said. Meanwhile, rising crude oil prices, record-high shipping costs and a weaker rupee are increasing pressure on India’s oil import bill.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 3:05 PM IST
Indian gasoline demand to peak by 2035 as EVs, ethanol blending gain ground: IOC chairmanIndia needs to build up its shipping ​fleet to help refiners benefit ‌from discounted crude oil, IOC Chairman A S Sahney said.

India’s petrol demand is expected to peak by 2035 as electric vehicle (EV) adoption, ethanol blending and the growing use of gas-powered vehicles reshape the country’s fuel consumption, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman A S Sahney said on Wednesday.

“Motor spirit is feeling pressure from all sides. That’s one area of concern,” Sahney said at an industry event.

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In contrast, diesel and aviation turbine fuel demand are expected to continue growing, supported by industrial expansion and rising activity in the aviation sector. Demand for heavier petroleum products, including fuel oil and petroleum coke, is also likely to increase. These products account for around 30% of refining yield, Sahney said.

The changing fuel mix presents both challenges and opportunities for Indian refiners, which will need to adapt their operations and investment strategies as demand patterns evolve.

Separately, Sahney said IOC was evaluating technologies such as small modular nuclear reactors, with any final investment decision dependent on commercial viability.

Shipping costs erode benefits of discounted crude

Sahney also called on India to strengthen its shipping capabilities to help refiners benefit more effectively from discounted crude oil imports.

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“We have been neglecting shipping... we have to build our capabilities in shipping. Today we are getting crude at discount but freight is eating that up. Freight is a killing factor,” he said at an industry event on Tuesday.

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Freight rates for Russian oil shipments from western ports to India reached record highs in early October amid heightened risks in the Black Sea and a global rally in tanker charges.

He also stressed the need to expand crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage capacity to provide the country with a greater buffer against supply disruptions and price volatility.

Crude oil prices intensify pressure on India

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India’s average crude oil import basket price rose to $120.46 per barrel in October until the 26th, compared with $116.77 in September and $90.19 in August. The October average is the highest since March 2012, when it stood at $123.61 per barrel. On October 26, the Indian basket was priced at $123.72 per barrel.

The increase comes amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty linked to the West Asia conflict, which has pushed up freight rates and marine insurance premiums. A weaker rupee against the US dollar is adding to the import burden.

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India’s net oil and gas import bill increased 35% year-on-year to $81.1 billion during April-September in FY27.

ICRA estimates that every $10-per-barrel increase in the average crude price for the fiscal year raises India’s net oil import bill by around $12-13 billion and widens the current account deficit by 0.3 percentage points of GDP.

Meanwhile, losses on LPG sales by the three public-sector oil marketing companies are estimated at around ₹62,000 crore. Recent quarterly results from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation have also highlighted pressure on marketing margins, partly offset by stronger refining margins.

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IOC is scheduled to announce its second-quarter FY27 results on Friday.

(WIth Reuters inputs)

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 3:05 PM IST
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