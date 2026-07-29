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Indian-origin CEO Shailesh Jejurikar appointed Chairman of P&G Board

Indian-origin CEO Shailesh Jejurikar appointed Chairman of P&G Board

Jejurikar succeeds Jon Moeller, who will retire from the Board on July 31 and from the company on August 14

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 10:47 PM IST
Indian-origin CEO Shailesh Jejurikar appointed Chairman of P&G BoardShailesh Jejurikar took over as P&G's President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2026

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) on Wednesday announced the appointment of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Shailesh Jejurikar, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective August 1.

Jejurikar, who was born in Mumbai and has been with the consumer goods giant for more than 37 years, will assume the additional responsibility while continuing as President and CEO. He succeeds Jon Moeller, who will retire from the Board on July 31 and from the company on August 14.

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Don't Miss: India-born exec Shailesh Jejurikar named next P&G CEO: Here’s what we know about him

TRANSITION AT THE TOP

Announcing the leadership change, P&G said Jejurikar will take over as Chairman from August 1.

Paying tribute to his predecessor, Jejurikar said, "I want to thank Jon for his many years of tireless and steady leadership at P&G, having served in key roles including Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer throughout his 38 years of dedicated service to the company."

He added, "Jon's strategic vision has been instrumental in shaping the company P&G is today, and we have benefited from his unwavering courage and his profound care for this institution and its people."

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OVER THREE DECADES AT P&G

Jejurikar joined P&G on July 1, 1989, shortly after completing his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Mumbai University.

During his career, he has held senior leadership roles across multiple product categories, business sectors and international markets. He has worked across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa, helping build P&G's Fabric Care and Home Care businesses.

He has also played a key role in shaping the company's strategy and operations across its supply chain, information technology and global business services.

Don't Miss: ‘Can navigate not just tech…’: Anand Mahindra on Shailesh Jejurikar’s appointment as P&G CEO

CEO SINCE JANUARY

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Jejurikar took over as P&G's President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2026. Before that, he served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the company's Enterprise Markets, which include Latin America, India, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

In that role, he also led several key functions, including Information Technology, Global Business Services, Sales, Market Operations, Purchasing, Manufacturing, Distribution and New Business.

According to the company, Jejurikar now leads one of the world's largest consumer goods companies, serving around five billion people in more than 180 countries every year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 6:24 PM IST
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