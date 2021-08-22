Indians' evacuation from Afghanistan: Anand Mahindra remembers Sushma Swaraj; know why

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman remembered India's late External Minister Sushma Swaraj as the Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft evacuated 168 nationals from Afghanistan on Sunday.

Mahindra said Sushma Swaraj had become a powerful symbol of India's commitment to repatriating its diaspora during difficult times

Retweeting a news story about IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying 168 Indian nationals from Afghanistan to the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, the industrialist wrote, "Repatriating our diaspora during difficult times is a competence & commitment of India that most citizens will acknowledge."

Remembering the late External Minister, Anand Mahindra added, "I respectfully recall Smt Sushma Swaraj who became a powerful symbol of this commitment.".

Repatriating our diaspora during difficult times is a competence & commitment of India that most citizens will acknowledge.I respectfully recall Smt Sushma Swaraj who became a powerful symbol of this commitment. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/lmmPQhhOm6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2021

Sushma Swaraj had passed away in 2019 due to a heart attack. She is fondly remembered by many for helping Indians stranded in different parts of the world reach safety.

During her tenure as the External Minister, she had used social media, especially Twitter, to aid Indians who were in distress anywhere on the planet.

Due to her quick response and action sometimes, she was even approached by people of other nationalities when they were in trouble. Swaraj is credited for making India's Foreign Ministry people-friendly and easily approachable.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday evacuated 168 people including 107 Indians from Kabul in a military transport aircraft of the IAF amid the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital city following its takeover by the Taliban on August 16.

Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were flown in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe from Kabul on Saturday. They arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning.

Also read: 'Possible post-Covid trend', says Anand Mahindra as tourists flock to Manali