India's domestic LPG production up by 10%, more LNG & LPG supplies are arriving: Top govt officials

The domestic production of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) produced by Indian refineries such IOCL, BPCL, HPCL has increased by 10%, a top government official aware of the matter told Business Today on Tuesday amid backlash and rising concerns over shortage of commercial LPG triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Moreover, fresh stocks of LNG and LPG supplies have begun arriving from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Norway among others, top government source added.

According to an industry source, the shortage faced by restaurants and other commercial entreprises is being monitored on a case to case basis by a committee of three Executive Directors from IOCL, BPCL and HPCL as notified by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas late evening on Monday.

''Restaurants and non-essential entreprises are bound to take a hit, household LPG demand is our top priority as mandated by the government,'' an industry source with knowledge of the committee's workings told Business Today.

While commercial entreprises across multiple Indian states have been flagging off a shortage of the Blue LPG gas cylinders, top officials have defended the delay in deliveries and shortage in supply of commercial LPG's as a move to curb non-essential businesses from hoarding gas supplies.

India's energy security is deeply tied to a diverse but geographically concentrated import mix, where the Middle East remains the primary pillar for both Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

For LNG, the sourcing is led by Qatar (42.22%), followed by the United States (18.5%), UAE (11.11%), Angola (7.07%), and Nigeria (5.18%) and about 15% from a mix of other sources.

The LPG mix shows an even tighter reliance on the Persian Gulf, with the UAE and Qatar collectively supplying over 62% of imports, followed by Saudi Arabia (18.2%) and Kuwait (15.6%), while the United States has recently emerged as a strategic partner accounting for roughly 10% of the 2026 supply.