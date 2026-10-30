India’s senior-care market looks beyond hospitals as demand for ageing-at-home products grows

The demographic shift is significant. Approximately 19,500 people in India turn 60 every day, according to a figure cited in Antara Assisted Care Services CEO Ishaan Khanna’s responses. By 2050, one in five Indians is expected to be a senior citizen.

The UNFPA’s India Ageing Report 2023 projects that the country’s population aged 60 and above will increase from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million by 2050.

Advertisement

The implications extend beyond healthcare infrastructure. Products that support mobility, chronic-condition management and everyday wellness could become increasingly relevant as families look for ways to help older relatives manage their health and remain independent at home.

One business operating in this space is AGEasy, the consumer products arm of Antara Assisted Care Services, part of the Max Group. According to the company, AGEasy’s revenue increased from ₹40 crore in FY25 to ₹77 crore in FY26, a year-on-year rise of approximately 92.5%.

In his responses to Business Today, Khanna attributed the growth to rising demand for specialised senior-care products, a growing customer base and a shift towards differentiated offerings that address older adults’ needs.

MUST READ: Senior living goes mainstream: Why Haryana's retirement housing policy matters for India's ageing population

Advertisement

AGEasy’s performance offers one indication of the commercial activity emerging around senior care. It does not, by itself, establish the size or growth rate of the wider consumer-products market.

The range of products associated with senior care reflects the diversity of needs that arise with age. Some address specific medical or mobility requirements, while others support personal care, safety and comfort.

AGEasy’s portfolio spans mobility aids, fall-prevention solutions, health-monitoring devices and wellness products. Khanna’s responses also identify demand for adult diapers, blood pressure monitors, nebulisers and glucose-monitoring devices. The company says repeat purchases of adult diapers and glucose-monitoring products reflect ongoing needs among consumers managing chronic conditions and age-related changes.

For families, the decision to buy these products may be linked to a desire to help older relatives remain at home for longer. It can also involve practical considerations such as ease of use, product availability and the ability to manage everyday health needs.

Khanna described a shift towards proactive ageing, with seniors and their families increasingly looking for solutions that support independent living rather than relying solely on care after a health issue arises. This is the opportunity AGEasy is seeking to address, although the extent to which this shift is translating into wider consumer spending remains to be established independently.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: India’s $180-billion pension pool may widen stock bets: Could your NPS savings get better returns?

According to the company, AGEasy has more than 88,000 repeat customers who have made multiple purchases. It has also served more than nine lakh lives through its direct-to-consumer platform and online marketplaces since inception. These figures indicate the company’s reported reach and repeat purchasing, but do not establish its share of the overall market.

The commercial question for businesses is whether such needs can support sustained demand across a broad portfolio of products, rather than remain concentrated in a few established categories.

The person buying a senior-care product is not necessarily the person using it. Adult children and younger family members may research products for their parents, making senior care a purchasing decision that often spans generations.

AGEasy’s website data illustrates this possibility. According to the company, users aged 25–54 account for 64.8% of its website audience, while those aged 18–24 account for 21.2%. Users aged 55 and above make up 14%.

The figures suggest that younger and working-age adults are an important part of the product-discovery process, though website visitors are not necessarily purchasers.

For companies in the sector, reaching both the buyer and the end user presents a particular challenge. Product information needs to be accessible to family members researching solutions, while products themselves must meet older adults’ practical needs. Ease of use, accessibility and suitability can matter as much as the availability of a product online.

Advertisement

DO READ: NPS is no longer just about pension: Healthcare and emergency liquidity enter the retirement equation

Geography is another factor shaping the category. Around 60% of AGEasy’s orders come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, while metropolitan markets account for the remaining 40%, according to the company.

This distribution suggests that AGEasy’s business extends beyond the largest urban markets. Khanna noted that access to specialised senior-care products through traditional retail channels may be more limited in smaller cities, creating a role for digital platforms.

AGEasy sells through its own direct-to-consumer platform and online marketplaces. For the wider sector, expanding access will be as important as identifying demand. Product availability, pricing, consumer awareness and distribution across different geographies will influence how far the category develops.

The company’s next phase of growth, Khanna said, will focus on expanding its product portfolio, strengthening distribution and reaching more consumers across India while maintaining operating efficiency.

For companies entering or expanding in senior care, rising demand is only one side of the equation. They must also compete with general e-commerce platforms, pharmacies and established healthcare brands that sell products overlapping with their portfolios.

MUST READ: DLF sells out Gurugram luxury retirement project The Aureva for ₹1,985 crore

Advertisement

AGEasy’s stated approach is to focus on the specific needs of older consumers through a specialised portfolio covering mobility, fall prevention, continence care, health monitoring and everyday comfort. Whether that focus creates a lasting competitive advantage will depend on product quality, pricing, distribution and customer retention.

The company also reported an improvement in gross margins from 29% in the first quarter of FY26 to 40% in the fourth quarter. Khanna attributed the increase to operational efficiencies, material cost optimisation and a stronger product mix. The company’s responses do not provide EBITDA or net profit figures, so the margin improvement alone does not establish overall profitability.

Consumer awareness is another part of the equation. AGEasy’s campaign featuring actor Anupam Kher ran across YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Inshorts and Meta and delivered a reach of more than 20 million, according to the company.

AGEasy reported a 50% increase in direct website traffic following the campaign launch, growth in branded searches on Google and Amazon in Q2 compared with Q1, and an approximately 50% increase in its Amazon conversion rate over the last three months. These are company-reported metrics. Without underlying traffic, search, conversion and sales figures, it is difficult to independently assess the campaign’s incremental contribution to business performance.

The demographic direction is clear, but the commercial trajectory of India’s senior-care products market is less established. The number of older Indians is one measure of potential demand; the amount households are willing and able to spend on specialised products is another.

ALSO READ: Indians raise retirement corpus target to ₹1.5 crore, but still underestimate their needs

The sector’s development will depend on whether businesses can make these products more accessible, build consumer awareness, and establish viable models across different price points and geographies. It will also depend on how effectively specialised players distinguish their offerings from products already available through mainstream retail.

AGEasy’s FY26 growth provides one example of a business seeking to serve these needs. Its experience also highlights the questions facing the wider category: whether demand can be sustained, whether distribution can expand beyond major cities,and whether revenue growth can translate into profitable operations.

For India’s senior-care industry, the opportunity is not simply a function of a growing elderly population. It is whether products that support ageing at home can become accessible and affordable enough to meet the needs of a much larger share of households, while allowing businesses to compete and grow sustainably.

DO READ: Retirement corpus is not enough: Why Indians need to plan for a regular income after retirement