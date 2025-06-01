IndiGo announces confirmation of additional 30 firm orders for A350 from Airbus

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, announced the confirmation of additional 30 firm orders for A350 from Airbus on June 1. The airline also shared a MoU with Airbus in New Delhi for the same.

The deal was announced at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is taking on place between June 1 and June 3.

"By the end year, our 45 aircrafts will have stretch offering. This is not even the full fleet of some airlines," Elbers said.

Last year in April 2024, IndiGo took the strategic decision to induct widebody aircraft in its fleet by placing a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, with purchase rights for an additional 70 aircraft. The original order’s deliveries are expected to start in 2027.

IndiGo’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft will be powered by Rolls Royce’s Trent XWB engine. The mission capability of this aircraft, coupled with the efficiency of the Trent XWB engine, will offer IndiGo unprecedented optionality and reach as it embarks on the next stage of its wonderful journey of addressing the rapidly evolving needs of the Indian market and our nation.

In March 2025, IndiGo began preparing for its long-haul operations with the introduction of six temporarily leased wide body aircraft, deliveries of which will be concluded by 2026.

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced that the company has signed an agreement with the foreign airline companies Delta Air, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic as the firm aims to expand its long-haul services.

The low-cost airline plans to expand its services to North America, Europe and the United Kingdom (Britain) by leveraging Delta's strength in North America, Air France-KLM's reach in Europe and North America, and Virgin Atlantic's presence in the U.K. and transatlantic operations.

“We are particularly excited to start our long-haul expansion from this Summer and connect with our partners networks to provide greater access to Europe and North America. This strategic partnership enables a compelling combined customer proposition in the form of comprehensive intercontinental connectivity, seamless experience and great loyalty value,” said the IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers in the official statement.

As these aircraft join IndiGo’s fleet, the airline’s long-haul expansion will enable further and deeper cooperation between IndiGo and Delta, Air FranceKLM, and Virgin Atlantic in the future.