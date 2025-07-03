IndiGo appoints ex-NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as non-executive director

IndiGo’s parent company, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, has announced that Amitabh Kant will join its board as a Non-Executive Director, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.

A veteran bureaucrat and member of the 1980 Kerala cadre of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Kant has been instrumental in several national campaigns such as ‘Make in India,’ ‘Startup India,’ and the acclaimed ‘Incredible India’ tourism initiative. His most recent assignment was as India’s G20 Sherpa during the country’s presidency, where he was pivotal in forging consensus on the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, tackling issues like climate finance, digital infrastructure, global economic concerns, and reforms in key geopolitical and technological sectors.

Kant has enjoyed a distinguished career of over four decades. His leadership also includes roles with the National Highways Authority of India, India’s National Statistical Commission, branding initiatives like Incredible India, and infrastructure projects like Calicut Airport’s expansion.

Kant also served a six-year tenure as the CEO of NITI Aayog, steering significant programs like the Aspirational Districts Programme, which won praise from the UNDP for uplifting development indices in lagging regions.

Welcoming Kant to the board, Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IndiGo,said, “IndiGo is delighted to welcome Amitabh Kant as a Board member. Mr. Kant is a distinguished personality with rich administrative experience at the national and global level. His leadership qualities developed over the years by managing and delivering successful projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo immensely, especially in its fast-paced international expansion. IndiGo’s team can leverage his broad based experience and knowledge in achieving its vision of becoming a global player by 2030.”

Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Kant remarked: “IndiGo has been transformative for air travel in India. I’m eager to contribute to its growth journey, support its global aspirations, and help position Indian airports as vital hubs for connectivity and commerce.”