IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns with immediate effect; Rahul Bhatia takes interim charge

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers has resigned with immediate effect, effective the close of business hours on March 10, 2026. This comes months after the carrier faced its worst-ever operational disruption in December that had put its management under intense scrutiny.

The Board said it accepted his resignation, which was submitted citing personal reasons, and agreed to waive the notice period requested by him. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 10, where the resignation was formally approved. Elbers, who had been serving as CEO since September 2022, will be relieved of his duties at the end of the same day.

Following his exit, Managing Director Rahul Bhatia will take over interim management responsibilities until the company appoints a new chief executive. The Board thanked Elbers for his leadership and contribution to the airline over the past few years, noting that the company witnessed strong growth during his tenure.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., March 10, 2026, inter-alia, took note of the resignation tendered by Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer. He will be relieved from the service of the Company effective close of business hours on March 10, 2026. Mr. Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, shall in the interim assume management of the affairs," the company said.

In his resignation letter, Elbers said his decision was due to personal reasons and described his time at IndiGo as an “honor and privilege.” He also assured the company that he would remain available to support the transition process, if required, to ensure a smooth handover.

The company said the Board meeting to consider the resignation began at 5:30 pm IST and concluded at 5:45 pm on March 10, 2026.

On Bhatia's appointment, Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board, said: “Rahul returns to assume management of the affairs of the airline to strengthen the company’s culture, reinforce operational excellence, and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional service, care, reliability, and professionalism to its customers.”

In the little over three years since taking charge, Elbers led IndiGo past the $10 billion revenue milestone, expanded the fleet to more than 440 aircraft, and secured a record order for 500 Airbus A320-family planes, one of the largest aircraft deals in aviation history.

However, his tenure was overshadowed by a major flight disruption in December 2025, when the airline faced a severe operational breakdown while implementing new regulations aimed at preventing pilot fatigue.

Between December 3 and December 5, IndiGo cancelled more than 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 flights, impacting over 300,000 passengers across the network.

Following the crisis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a record penalty of ₹22.20 crore on the airline and issued show-cause notices to senior management, including Elbers.

Although he survived immediate calls for resignation at the time, the incident dealt a blow to IndiGo’s long-standing reputation for punctuality and operational efficiency, and remained one of the biggest challenges of his tenure.